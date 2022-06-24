This CEO with 'Vitiligo' has an important message on body image, check details

Sri Lankan entrepreneur Thushara Karunaratne, who is is the CEO of Sui Generis, admits that he was hesitant to upload his display picture on social media initially, as he has vitiligo.
Negative perceptions and feeling about one's body may impact the quality of one's life. However, social media have helped in changing the perceptions towards one's physical appearance and remarkable stories of people moving beyond these perceived barriers about perfection are being circulated on social media these days.
Sri Lankan entrepreneur Thushara Karunaratne, who is the CEO of Sui Generis, admits that he was hesitant to upload his display picture on social media initially, as he has vitiligo. He was concerned ahead of posting his display image citing his connections may not be comfortable with his health condition.
After much a thought, the CEO of medical equipment company, posted an image of himself on his LinkedIn account and shared his story too. He noted that he has not travelled outside the country and that he even shunned in-person meetings.
Adding on, he wrote that in case anyone bumped into him outside, they should just remember that it was the same self that lives inside his body.
Here is his LinkedIn post:
Behind sharing his image on LinkedIn, Thushara Karunaratne's intentions were loud and the message was clear – that you are more than your appearance, health condition, or any other perceived notions about your body.
Soon after Thushara Karunaratne's post, his thoughts were echoed by others as it got over 42k likes.
Following Thushara Karunaratne's steps, life coach Neeti Savla too shared a video on LinkedIn. She too has vitiligo and was insecure initially.
She wrote, "Vulnerability Alert - For the first time ever on camera: This is how I look without makeup as a woman of colour with a disease called vitiligo."
Adding more, she wrote, "If you have ever felt insecure about your body while looking at other beautiful people - this one is for you: Watch this video and take it as FULL permission to show up exactly the way you FEEL like the most AUTHENTIC YOU!"
Here is her post:
The disease – vitiligo – is caused by the lack of Melanin which is a pigment in the skin. It can affect any part of the body and sometimes is also related to heredity. In India, 2-5 per cent of the population is affected by the condition which often leads to social and psychological distress.
