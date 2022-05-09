Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie For You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / News / India /  This certificate issued in the name of Finance Ministry is fake

This certificate issued in the name of Finance Ministry is fake

This certificate is fake: The Government's PIB Fact Check team said on Twitter.
1 min read . 12:54 PM IST Livemint

A certificate attributed to the Finance Ministry asking recipients to share bank account details in order receive funds is fake

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

A certificate attributed to the Finance Ministry asking recipients to share bank account details in order receive funds is fake.

A certificate attributed to the Finance Ministry asking recipients to share bank account details in order receive funds is fake.

The Government's PIB Fact Check team said on Twitter: "A certificate issued in the name of @FinMinIndia is asking the recipient to share bank account details in order to receive funds.

The Government's PIB Fact Check team said on Twitter: "A certificate issued in the name of @FinMinIndia is asking the recipient to share bank account details in order to receive funds.

▶️This certificate is #FAKE.

▶️This certificate is #FAKE.

▶️Never respond to letters received via emails/posts asking you to share your bank-related details."

▶️Never respond to letters received via emails/posts asking you to share your bank-related details."

It says that One Bitcoins which Miss Monica Corey brought from Glasgow, England to India has been verified and checked in order and law reference and converted into Indian Rupees. Note that Monica needs trusted account holders so that she may deposit her funds, the letter also says. The letter is signed by Arun Jaitley, D.G UNODC Regional Office.

It says that One Bitcoins which Miss Monica Corey brought from Glasgow, England to India has been verified and checked in order and law reference and converted into Indian Rupees. Note that Monica needs trusted account holders so that she may deposit her funds, the letter also says. The letter is signed by Arun Jaitley, D.G UNODC Regional Office.

 

 

 

 

 

 