Across all country, the concept of thali is popular, consists of variety of dals, sabzi, rice, breads and yogurt, if its vegetarian. While for the non-vegetarians, there are different thalis.

However, a restaurant in Chennai is serving a giant 'Baahubali' thali. The concept has been posted on Twitter and is gaining quite momentum.

Twitter by user Ananth_IRAS shared the video of the giant 'Baahubali' thali, that has garnered over 42.2K views, 66 retweets and 358 likes.

"At Ponnuswamy Hotel Chennai. This 'Baahubali' thali costs 1399/- + GST. Any family game for it," read the tweet.

As per the video, one can see a giant thali being served to customers by two restaurant staff members. It has received mixed responses from social media users.

"It's such a great value for money," said one user."What's the point of this? People will leave half of what's in the plate," said another user.

Updated: 20 Jul 2023, 11:09 PM IST
