THIS Chennai restaurant serves 'Baahubali' thali for ₹1,399, Will you try?1 min read 20 Jul 2023, 11:09 PM IST
As per the video, one can see a giant thali being served to customers by two restaurant staff members.
Across all country, the concept of thali is popular, consists of variety of dals, sabzi, rice, breads and yogurt, if its vegetarian. While for the non-vegetarians, there are different thalis.
"At Ponnuswamy Hotel Chennai. This 'Baahubali' thali costs ₹1399/- + GST. Any family game for it," read the tweet.
As per the video, one can see a giant thali being served to customers by two restaurant staff members. It has received mixed responses from social media users.
"It's such a great value for money," said one user."What's the point of this? People will leave half of what's in the plate," said another user.