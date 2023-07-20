Hello User
THIS Chennai restaurant serves 'Baahubali' thali for 1,399, Will you try?

THIS Chennai restaurant serves 'Baahubali' thali for 1,399, Will you try?

1 min read 20 Jul 2023, 11:09 PM IST Edited By Saurav Mukherjee

  • As per the video, one can see a giant thali being served to customers by two restaurant staff members.

Representative image

Across all country, the concept of thali is popular, consists of variety of dals, sabzi, rice, breads and yogurt, if its vegetarian. While for the non-vegetarians, there are different thalis.

However, a restaurant in Chennai is serving a giant 'Baahubali' thali. The concept has been posted on Twitter and is gaining quite momentum.

Twitter by user Ananth_IRAS shared the video of the giant 'Baahubali' thali, that has garnered over 42.2K views, 66 retweets and 358 likes.

"At Ponnuswamy Hotel Chennai. This 'Baahubali' thali costs 1399/- + GST. Any family game for it," read the tweet.

As per the video, one can see a giant thali being served to customers by two restaurant staff members. It has received mixed responses from social media users.

"It's such a great value for money," said one user."What's the point of this? People will leave half of what's in the plate," said another user.

Updated: 20 Jul 2023, 11:09 PM IST
