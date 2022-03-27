This Chinese city is new Covid hotspot; infections rise 66% in 48 hours

China has seen a surge in Covid cases recently and the authorities are imposing strict measures to ensure no community spread happens this time. Among all the cities that are witnessing high Covid infection rates in China, Shanghai has become the biggest Covid-19 hotspot, Bloomberg reporter. The data showed Shanghai reported 2,676 new Covid cases on Saturday, recording a 66 per cent rise in 48 hours.
The city that inhibits over 26 million people is seeing a sharp rise in Covid cases in the past three days -- from 1,609 on Thursday to 2,267 on Friday.
Shanghai is a global business centre and shipping hub in China. Though Shanghai authorities have not decided to impose full-scale lockdown, it has made negative Covid tests mandatory for the public.
Notably, Chinese President Xi Jinping has vowed to eliminate the Covid virus under its 'Covid Zero' strategy. So far, China has been able to keep the virus under control as compared to the spread in other Asian nations, Europe and the US. However, several questions have also been raised over its 'top-down' approach, under which it has never shied away from imposing strict Covid-induced restrictions.
Shanghai infectious disease expert Zhang Wenhong, in a message to the authorities on Wednesday, said they should try to maintain a balance between imposing Covid measures and providing a 'normal life' to city inhabitants.
Apart from Shanghai, China's Jilin province has also been hit the hardest by new Covid infections. The latest data shows, the active Covid cases in Jilin at 2,000. The city that's at the border of Russia and North Korea has a population of 24 million.
