In a bid to encourage citizens to get fully vaccinated against Covid-19, the Rajkot Municipal Corporation has launched a mega-vaccination programme. The civic body has announced a ₹50,000 smartphone to a lucky draw winner taking the second Covid-19 vaccine dose between December 4 and 10. "The winner will be decided through a lucky draw & given a smartphone worth ₹50,000," municipal commissioner Amit Arora said.

Besides, the municipal body has also announced a reward of ₹21,000 to the health centre that vaccinates the most number of people during special vaccination drive.

"The team of the urban healthcare centre that would administer the highest number of vaccine doses in this period will get ₹21,000. The incentive has been announced to speed up the second dose vaccination," Arora added.

About 1.82 lakh people in Rajkot are yet to take the second dose of coronavirus vaccine, the civic body said. During the special campaign, all the 22 health centres in the city will work for 12 hours (from 9 am to 9 pm) to vaccinate a maximum number of people.

Recently, ANother city of Gujarat also launched a similar campaign. The Ahmedabad civic body also announced a lucky draw contest in which the winner will get a ₹60,000 smartphone.

Those who take their second jabs of the COVID-19 vaccine between December 1 and 7 will be eligible for the scheme and one winner will be later declared through the lucky draw.

Meanwhile, on Saturday, Gujarat reported its first case of Omicron variant. A 72-year-old man has been found infected with the new variant of coronavirus in Jamnagar city of Gujarat, days after he arrived in the state from Zimbabwe.

The man, who hails from Jamnagar, has been living in Zimbabwe for the last many years. He arrived in Gujarat to meet his father-in-law. After he developed a sore throat and fever, his doctor advised him to get an RT-PCR test done, Jamnagar municipal commissioner Vijaykumar Kharadi had said. A private laboratory on Thursday informed civic authorities that the man's report came positive for coronavirus. Subsequently, he was shifted to the isolation ward at the Guru Gobind Singh Government Hospital.

