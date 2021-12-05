This city announces 50,000 smartphone to boost Covid vaccination

The man, who hails from Jamnagar, has been living in Zimbabwe for the last many years. He arrived in Gujarat to meet his father-in-law. After he developed a sore throat and fever, his doctor advised him to get an RT-PCR test done, Jamnagar municipal commissioner Vijaykumar Kharadi had said. A private laboratory on Thursday informed civic authorities that the man's report came positive for coronavirus. Subsequently, he was shifted to the isolation ward at the Guru Gobind Singh Government Hospital.