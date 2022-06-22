This city becomes India's first airport to fully run on hydro and solar power

This city becomes India's first airport to fully run on hydro and solar power1 min read . 09:52 PM IST
- Delhi Airport is switching over to renewable sources for its energy needs will help it reduce indirectly 200,000 tons of carbon emissions.
Delhi Airport has become the first airport in the country to run entirely on hydro and solar power this month. This is said to be one of the major steps taken by the GMR-run airport toward achieving the ambitious goal of becoming a Net Zero Carbon Emission Airport by 2030. The Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) said its switching over to renewable sources for its energy needs will help it reduce indirectly 200,000 tons of carbon emissions.
In a bid to achieve the goal, DIAL has signed a long-term power purchase agreement (PPA) with a Himachal Pradesh-based hydropower producing company for the supply of hydroelectricity for the airport until 2036, the private airport operator said on Wednesday.
Approximately 6% of the airport's electricity requirement is met from the onsite solar power plants while as much as 94% of the total demand is now being met through renewable energy use from the hydropower plant since June 1, thus ending its dependency on non-renewable power, DIAL said.
"DIAL has been working relentlessly towards environmental sustainability and has set its target to make Delhi Airport a Net Zero Carbon Emission airport by 2030, way ahead of the global target of 2050. To achieve this, DIAL has adopted a Green Transportation program recently and now we achieved another milestone of the Green Energy Program for IGIA," said DIAL CEO Videh Kumar Jaipuriar.
