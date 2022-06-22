This city becomes India's first airport to fully run on hydro and solar power

Delhi Airport has become the first airport in the country to run entirely on hydro and solar power this month. This is said to be one of the major steps taken by the GMR-run airport toward achieving the ambitious goal of becoming a Net Zero Carbon Emission Airport by 2030. The Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) said its switching over to renewable sources for its energy needs will help it reduce indirectly 200,000 tons of carbon emissions.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}