THIS city in Himachal Pradesh record Feb's warmest night with minimum temp 11 degrees above normal. Details here
The city had last seen a minimum temperature of 14.2 degrees Celsius on February 23, 2015.
The capital city of Himachal Pradesh, Shimla, on Friday had experienced February's warmest night with minimum temperature at 14.4 degrees which is eleven degrees above normal, according to the local Met department as reported by PTI.
