The capital city of Himachal Pradesh, Shimla, on Friday had experienced February's warmest night with minimum temperature at 14.4 degrees which is eleven degrees above normal, according to the local Met department as reported by PTI.

Earlier, this temperature of 14.2 degrees Celsius was last recorded on 23 February, 2015. The minimum temperatures in major cities of the neighbouring states of Himachal was also lower than Shimla.

Chandigarh recorded a low of 11.8 degrees Celsius, Dehradun 11.1 degrees Celsius, Jammu 11.3 degrees Celsius, Patiala 12.3 degrees Celsius, Ambala 12.8 degrees Celsius and Jaipur 14.3 degrees Celsius.

The maximum temperature in Shimla also rose to 23.2 degrees Celsius which is 11.4 degrees above normal. The mercury also crossed 30 degree mark in the state with Una was the hottest during the day recording a maximum of 30.4 degrees Celsius.

Other cities in Himachal also saw rise in temperature - Kalpa recorded a maximum temperature of 17.6 degrees Celsius while Keylong 7.2 degrees Celsius while the key tourist resorts of Kufri, Narkanda recorded the day temperature of 17.1 degrees Celsius, 17.4 degrees Celsius. respectively.

Manali recorded a maximum of 20 degrees Celsius while Dalhousie and Dharamsala recorded a maximum of 20.6 degrees Celsius and 26.5 degrees Celsius respectively.

The local Met office has predicted rain and snow at isolated places in mid and high hills till 21 February. Not just this, the national capital Delhi also on Friday logged the hottest February day in the last two years, clocking 29.8 degrees Celsius, six notches above the season's average, the Met office told PTI. The city registered a low of 12.8 degrees Celsius in the morning, two notches below normal, it said. The relative humidity oscillated between 93 and 45 percent. There has also been a rise in temperatures in most parts of Rajasthan in the last 24 hours, said a MeT department spokesperson. According to the data of the Meteorological Department, the minimum temperature in the state was recorded at 5.4 degree Celsius in Fatehpur, Sikar and Churu in the last 24 hours. It was 5.9 degrees in Chittorgarh while in other places it was eight degrees or more. The maximum day temperature was recorded at 30.9 degrees in Jalore and 29.7 degrees in Dungarpur. In the capital Jaipur, the maximum and minimum temperature was recorded at 26 degrees and 11 degrees Celsius respectively.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has also predicted that a Western Disturbance as a trough in lower and middle tropospheric westerlies runs roughly along Long. 54°E and north of Lat. 32°N. It is likely to affect the western Himalayan region from today, 19

(With inputs from PTI)