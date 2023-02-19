The local Met office has predicted rain and snow at isolated places in mid and high hills till 21 February. Not just this, the national capital Delhi also on Friday logged the hottest February day in the last two years, clocking 29.8 degrees Celsius, six notches above the season's average, the Met office told PTI. The city registered a low of 12.8 degrees Celsius in the morning, two notches below normal, it said. The relative humidity oscillated between 93 and 45 percent. There has also been a rise in temperatures in most parts of Rajasthan in the last 24 hours, said a MeT department spokesperson. According to the data of the Meteorological Department, the minimum temperature in the state was recorded at 5.4 degree Celsius in Fatehpur, Sikar and Churu in the last 24 hours. It was 5.9 degrees in Chittorgarh while in other places it was eight degrees or more. The maximum day temperature was recorded at 30.9 degrees in Jalore and 29.7 degrees in Dungarpur. In the capital Jaipur, the maximum and minimum temperature was recorded at 26 degrees and 11 degrees Celsius respectively.