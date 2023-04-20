This city in Rajasthan becomes the first this summer to touch 45 degrees2 min read . Updated: 20 Apr 2023, 10:41 AM IST
Heatwave in India: The Met office advised people to avoid prolonged exposure to the sun and drink sufficient water
Heatwave conditions have been prevailing in most parts of the country. One of the states that does witness extremely hot weather conditions is the state of Rajasthan. The city of Bundi in Rajasthan has been the first one to clock in above 45 degrees maximums, the first of the season for the country at 45.2 degrees. India's private weather forecasting agency Skymet said.
