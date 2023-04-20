Heatwave conditions have been prevailing in most parts of the country. One of the states that does witness extremely hot weather conditions is the state of Rajasthan. The city of Bundi in Rajasthan has been the first one to clock in above 45 degrees maximums, the first of the season for the country at 45.2 degrees. India's private weather forecasting agency Skymet said.

The Met office advised people to avoid prolonged exposure to the sun and drink sufficient water even if not thirsty to avoid dehydration, among other measures.

Heatwave in India

In Haryana, sizzling heat swept across Hisar as the mercury settled at 41.4 degrees Celsius, according to the MeT department. In Punjab, Bathinda recorded a maximum temperature of 41 degrees Celsius. The mercury settled at 36.6 degrees Celsius in Amritsar and at 41.2 degrees Celsius in Patiala. Gangetic West Bengal also sizzled under high day temperatures on Tuesday, as the mercury hovered over 40 degrees Celsius in several places, with heatwave conditions prevailing in the western districts, the Met Department said.

The weather department has predicted severe heatwave conditions in isolated pockets in Gangetic West Bengal for the next two days.

As the temperatures are soaring across the nation, many state governments have revised school timings. The temperature has touched 40 degree Celsius and above in many cities of the country. As a result, several states have either shut schools or modified the school timings.

Heatwaves claimed more than 17,000 lives in 50 years in India

Heatwaves claimed more than 17,000 lives in 50 years in India, according to a paper authored by M Rajeevan, former secretary of Ministry of Earth Sciences, along with scientists Kamaljit Ray, S S Ray, R K Giri and A P Dimri.

The paper published in 2021 said there were 706 heatwave incidents in the country from 1971-2019.

Thirteen people died from heatstroke at a Maharashtra government award function in Navi Mumbai on Sunday, making it one of the highest death tolls from a single heatwave-related event in the country's history.