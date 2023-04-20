This city in Rajasthan becomes the first this summer to touch 45 degrees

Heatwave conditions have been prevailing in most parts of the country. One of the states that does witness extremely hot weather conditions is the state of Rajasthan. The city of Bundi in Rajasthan has been the first one to clock in above 45 degrees maximums, the first of the season for the country at 45.2 degrees. India's private weather forecasting agency Skymet said.

