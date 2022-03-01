OPEN APP
KOLKATA : Knight Frank's flagship annual publication Wealth Report 2022, has pointed out that the ultra-wealthy population of Kolkata is expected to rise  by 43.2% to 368 by 2026. 

The property consultant firm said that the number of ultra high net worth individuals (UHNWI) in Kolkata rose from 119 in 2016 to 257 in 2021. These individuals had net assets of about 226 crore or more. 

In the report it is also mentioned that Mumbai is home to 1,596 ultra high net worth individuals, followed by Hyderabad that is 467 ultra high net worth individuals.

India had ranked third in billionaire population globally in 2021. Amongst key Indian cities, Bengaluru witnessed the highest growth in the number of UHNWIs at 17.1% to 352, followed by Delhi (12.4%, 210) and Mumbai (9 %, 1,596), the report said.

US is number one with 748 billionaires, followed by Chinese mainland at 554 billionaires and India with 145 billionaires.

Knight Frank also said it has for the first time examined the size of the ‘next generation’ of the world’s UHNWI population and assessed what that could mean for the property markets. 

