In a bid to encourage people for the Covid-19 vaccination, the Ahmedabad civic body has come up with a lucky draw scheme in which people who have taken both doses will get a smartphone worth ₹60,000.

According to the civic body, those who take their second jabs of the Covid-19 vaccine between December 1 and 7 will be eligible for the scheme and one winner will be declared through the lucky draw.

Previous also the civic body has taken several initiatives to ramp up the vaccination process. The civic body had earlier distributed packets of one litre of edible oil to thousands of beneficiaries, especially from slums in the city. So far, 78.7 lakh people have received vaccine doses in the city, including 47.7 lakh people who have taken the first dose and 31.0 lakh who have taken both the jabs, the AMC's health department said.

Those who have not taken even a single dose of vaccine and those due for the second dose will be prohibited from entering public areas, like gardens, zoos, and museums, as well as private residential and commercial areas, the AMC said.

The AMC has set up points at the entrances of all its health centres and hospitals to check the status of COVID-19 vaccination of visitors. If a visitor (except a patient) is due for the vaccine dose, he/she will be given the shot at the centre before being allowed to enter the premises, it said. Even patients, suffering from other illnesses, who are due for COVID-19 vaccination, will be counselled to take the jabs after recovery and their vaccination status will be recorded in their medical case papers.

