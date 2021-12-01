This civic body is offering 60,000 smartphones to boost Covid-19 vaccination

The AMC has set up points at the entrances of all its health centres and hospitals to check the status of COVID-19 vaccination of visitors. If a visitor (except a patient) is due for the vaccine dose, he/she will be given the shot at the centre before being allowed to enter the premises, it said. Even patients, suffering from other illnesses, who are due for COVID-19 vaccination, will be counselled to take the jabs after recovery and their vaccination status will be recorded in their medical case papers.