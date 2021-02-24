OPEN APP
Home >News >India >This claim on govt giving 1.2 lakh to workers employed from 1990-2021 is FAKE
This fake claim has been called out by the Press Information Bureau (PIB), a nodal agency of the Government of India.
This fake claim has been called out by the Press Information Bureau (PIB), a nodal agency of the Government of India.

This claim on govt giving 1.2 lakh to workers employed from 1990-2021 is FAKE

1 min read . Updated: 24 Feb 2021, 02:59 PM IST Staff Writer

  • The suspicious link along with the text includes a preview of the official website of the MLE — labour.gov.in. The preview reads, 'Ministry of Labour and Employment: Benefits available'

A website claiming that the Ministry of Labour and Employment will be providing benefits worth 1.2 lakh to workers who worked between 1990-2021 is being shared on social media.

The suspicious link along with the text includes a preview of the official website of the MLE — labour.gov.in. The preview reads, "Ministry of Labour and Employment: Benefits available."

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
Local media reported that the hostage-taker had a dispute with a woman employee at the radio station, and then forced her to accompany him at knifepoint. Photo: Mint

IPRS, radio stations at loggerheads over royalty payments

3 min read . 02:38 PM IST
The tractor rally on January 26 that was to highlight the demands of farmer unions to repeal three new agri laws

Republic Day violence: 19 people arrested, 25 FIRs lodged, Centre tells Court

2 min read . 02:30 PM IST
Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy hands over his resignation letter to Lt Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan after he failed to prove his majority in the assembly in Puducherry. (PTI)

Cabinet approves President's rule in Puducherry amid political turmoil

1 min read . 02:31 PM IST
Shirdi Saibaba Temple in Maharashtra.

Shirdi Sai Temple: Darshan timings changed after night curfew in Ahmednagar

1 min read . 02:05 PM IST

However, this has been called out by the Press Information Bureau (PIB), a nodal agency of the Government of India.

The claim

The website, which states that the government will be providing benefits worth 1.2 lakh to people employed between 1990 and 2021 is being shared with a claim which reads, "Those who worked between 1990 and 2021 have the right to ... from Ministry of Labour and Employment.

Check if your name is in the list of those who are entitled to withdraw these funds. (sic)"

Next, we found a tweet by PIB dated 24 February, where the agency debunked the viral claim saying, "A website is claiming that the Ministry of Labour and Employment is giving 1,20,000 to employees who have worked from 1990 to 2021."

TRENDING STORIESSee All

It further added: "This claim is Fake. There is no such announcement by the @LabourMinistry. Beware of such fraudulent websites!"

Clearly, a misleading claim to promote a hoax website was being shared to falsely state that the Centre is providing benefits worth 1.2 lakh to workers employed from 1990 to 2021.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout