This claim on govt giving 1.2 lakh to workers employed from 1990-2021 is FAKE

A website claiming that the Ministry of Labour and Employment will be providing benefits worth ₹1.2 lakh to workers who worked between 1990-2021 is being shared on social media.

The suspicious link along with the text includes a preview of the official website of the MLE — labour.gov.in. The preview reads, "Ministry of Labour and Employment: Benefits available."

However, this has been called out by the Press Information Bureau (PIB), a nodal agency of the Government of India.

The claim

The website, which states that the government will be providing benefits worth ₹1.2 lakh to people employed between 1990 and 2021 is being shared with a claim which reads, "Those who worked between 1990 and 2021 have the right to ... from Ministry of Labour and Employment.

Check if your name is in the list of those who are entitled to withdraw these funds. (sic)"

Next, we found a tweet by PIB dated 24 February, where the agency debunked the viral claim saying, "A website is claiming that the Ministry of Labour and Employment is giving ₹1,20,000 to employees who have worked from 1990 to 2021."

A website is claiming that the Ministry of Labour and Employment is giving ₹1,20,000 to employees who have worked from 1990 to 2021.#PIBFactCheck: This claim is #Fake. There is no such announcement by the @LabourMinistry.



Beware of such fraudulent websites! pic.twitter.com/Yox1Ko4V4z — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) February 24, 2021

It further added: "This claim is Fake. There is no such announcement by the @LabourMinistry. Beware of such fraudulent websites!"

Clearly, a misleading claim to promote a hoax website was being shared to falsely state that the Centre is providing benefits worth ₹1.2 lakh to workers employed from 1990 to 2021.

