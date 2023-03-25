‘This classless megalomaniac..’, Renuka Chowdhury to sue PM Modi over 'Shurpankha' remark3 min read . Updated: 25 Mar 2023, 03:59 PM IST
Renuka Chowdhary was referring to an incident in 2018, which took place in the Rajya Sabha when Prime Minister Narendra Modi was giving a speech.
"This classless megalomaniac (Narendra Modi) referred to me as Surpanakha on the floor of the House. I will file a defamation case against him", Congress leader and former union minister, and ex-MP Renuka Chowdhury has said that she will file a defamation case against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
