This CM calls his state ‘model of governance and public service’

‘There has been a phenomenal transformation in our state,’ says the chief minister while mentioning that his state has set high standards in public service delivery.
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
On June 9, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik praised Odisha's achievements over the last two decades, saying that the state was no longer referred to as "poor and backward," but rather as a "Model of governance and public service." Patnaik was speaking at a state government orientation session for newly-hired small savings and financial inclusion officers, as well as local fund inspectors.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
On June 9, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik praised Odisha's achievements over the last two decades, saying that the state was no longer referred to as "poor and backward," but rather as a "Model of governance and public service." Patnaik was speaking at a state government orientation session for newly-hired small savings and financial inclusion officers, as well as local fund inspectors.
Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik spoke about his government's 5Ts, claiming that they have set high standards in public service delivery. The Odisha chief minister has previously authorised a 5T action plan for the Higher Education Department in order to improve public service delivery in the higher education sector.
Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik spoke about his government's 5Ts, claiming that they have set high standards in public service delivery. The Odisha chief minister has previously authorised a 5T action plan for the Higher Education Department in order to improve public service delivery in the higher education sector.
“Team work, technology, transparency, transformation and time limit will be the five factors on which performance of government officials and projects will be judged," says Odisha’s official website.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
“Team work, technology, transparency, transformation and time limit will be the five factors on which performance of government officials and projects will be judged," says Odisha’s official website.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
"All government employees are required to work with commitment, dedication and serve the people of the state with empathy and sincerity," Naveen Patnaik urged.
"All government employees are required to work with commitment, dedication and serve the people of the state with empathy and sincerity," Naveen Patnaik urged.
"There has been a phenomenal transformation in our state. Odisha has shed the tag of a poor and backward state and is now regarded as one of the fastest developing states in the country. Besides remarkable economic growth, the state has become a model in the field of governance and public service," Patnaik added.
"There has been a phenomenal transformation in our state. Odisha has shed the tag of a poor and backward state and is now regarded as one of the fastest developing states in the country. Besides remarkable economic growth, the state has become a model in the field of governance and public service," Patnaik added.
Employees in public service have a one-of-a-kind opportunity to serve in a variety of roles in order to improve the quality of life for all people, Naveen Patnaik added.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Employees in public service have a one-of-a-kind opportunity to serve in a variety of roles in order to improve the quality of life for all people, Naveen Patnaik added.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
"All the new employees are privileged to have been chosen to work for the development of our motherland," the Odisha chief minister said.
"All the new employees are privileged to have been chosen to work for the development of our motherland," the Odisha chief minister said.
Naveen Patnaik urged the new officers to take their jobs seriously, saying that officers in the Small Savings and Financial Inclusion service are responsible for promoting financial inclusion, spreading the message of financial literacy, and instilling the habit of saving in the general public.
Naveen Patnaik urged the new officers to take their jobs seriously, saying that officers in the Small Savings and Financial Inclusion service are responsible for promoting financial inclusion, spreading the message of financial literacy, and instilling the habit of saving in the general public.
"The officers joining as Local Fund Auditors are expected to oversee the utilisation of government funds and report irregularities. Prompt and timely action will prevent the loss of public money and safeguard the interest of the state. As Auditors you can encourage government organisations to adopt financial discipline, economy and effectiveness in public spending," Patnaik said.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
"The officers joining as Local Fund Auditors are expected to oversee the utilisation of government funds and report irregularities. Prompt and timely action will prevent the loss of public money and safeguard the interest of the state. As Auditors you can encourage government organisations to adopt financial discipline, economy and effectiveness in public spending," Patnaik said.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
For the betterment of the state, Naveen Patnaik advised them to use new technology. On June 9, the state government hired 80 Local Fund Auditors and 15 Small Savings and Financial Inclusion Officers.
For the betterment of the state, Naveen Patnaik advised them to use new technology. On June 9, the state government hired 80 Local Fund Auditors and 15 Small Savings and Financial Inclusion Officers.