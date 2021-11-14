After the announcement of the Centre's excise duty cut on fuels, Punjab has seen the biggest reduction in petrol price in the country. The petrol price in the Congress-ruled state has been reduced by ₹16.02 litre--the highest in the country. The big cut includes--excise duty cut and the state's local sales tax or VAT.

The Centre slashed the excise duty on petrol by ₹5 per litre across the country, and on diesel by ₹10 a litre on November 3. Thereafter, several states also cut the Value Added Tax (VAT) to give further reprieve to consumers battered by record-high retail prices.

Among all Indian states, Punjab announced the highest VAT cut in petrol at ₹11.27 per litre. Consequently, the overall cut in petrol rates stood at ₹16.02/litre.

On the other hand, union territory Ladakhhas announced the highest VAT cut on diesel. Ladakh reduced the VAT on diesel by ₹ ₹9.52 per litre. Overall, diesel rates have been slashed by ₹19.61 a litre in the union territory.

Statewise cut in VAT on petrol

Punjab- ₹ 11.27/litre

11.27/litre Uttar Pradesh- ₹ 6.96/litre

6.96/litre Gujarat- ₹ 6.82/litre

6.82/litre Odisha- ₹ 4.55/litre

Statewise cut in VAT on diesel

Ladakh- ₹ 9.52/litre

9.52/litre Karnataka- ₹ 9.30/litre

9.30/litre Puducherry- ₹ 9.02/litre

9.02/litre Punjab- ₹ 6.77/litre

6.77/litre Uttar Pradesh- ₹ 2.04/litre

2.04/litre Uttarakhand- ₹ 2.04/litre

2.04/litre Haryana- ₹ 2.04/litre

2.04/litre Bihar- ₹ 3.91/litre

3.91/litre Odisha- ₹ 5.69/litre

5.69/litre Madhya Pradesh- ₹ 6.96/litre

The states/UTs that extended additional VAT benefits are Ladakh, Karnataka, Puducherry, Jammu & Kashmir, Sikkim, Mizoram, Himachal Pradesh, Daman & Diu, Dadra & Nagar Haveli, Chandigarh, Assam, Madhya Pradesh, Tripura, Gujarat, Nagaland, Punjab, Goa, Meghalaya, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, Andaman & Nicobar, Bihar, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, and Haryana.

States that have so far not lowered VAT include Congress and its allies ruled Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra, Jharkhand, and Tamil Nadu. AAP-ruled Delhi, TMC-governed West Bengal, Left-ruled Kerala, TRS-led Telangana, and YSR Congress-ruled Andhra Pradesh have also not cut VAT.

In Delhi, the reduction in petrol price was ₹6.07 per litre, and that on diesel was ₹11.75, according to the price chart. Petrol costs ₹103.97 a litre and diesel is priced at ₹86.67 per litre. There have been no changes in retail selling price since the excise duty cut was implemented on November 4.

After duty changes, the costliest petrol is sold in Rajasthan at ₹111.10 per litre (Jaipur), followed by Mumbai ( ₹109.98) and Andhra Pradesh ( ₹109.05). Diesel is costliest in Rajasthan at ₹95.71 a litre, followed by Andhra Pradesh ( ₹95.18) and Telangana ( ₹94.62).

