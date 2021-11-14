This Congress-ruled state sees biggest cut in petrol price in the country

In Delhi, the reduction in petrol price was ₹6.07 per litre, and that on diesel was ₹11.75, according to the price chart. Petrol costs ₹103.97 a litre and diesel is priced at ₹86.67 per litre. There have been no changes in retail selling price since the excise duty cut was implemented on November 4.

