This Congress-ruled state sees biggest cut in petrol price in the country

This Congress-ruled state sees biggest cut in petrol price in the country

The Centre slashed the excise duty on petrol by 5 per litre across the country, and on diesel by 10 a litre on November 3
2 min read . 02:14 PM IST

The petrol price in the Congress-ruled state has been reduced by 16.02 litre--the highest in the country

After the announcement of the Centre's excise duty cut on fuels, Punjab has seen the biggest reduction in petrol price in the country. The petrol price in the Congress-ruled state has been reduced by 16.02 litre--the highest in the country. The big cut includes--excise duty cut and the state's local sales tax or VAT.

The Centre slashed the excise duty on petrol by 5 per litre across the country, and on diesel by 10 a litre on November 3. Thereafter, several states also cut the Value Added Tax (VAT) to give further reprieve to consumers battered by record-high retail prices.

Among all Indian states, Punjab announced the highest VAT cut in petrol at 11.27 per litre. Consequently, the overall cut in petrol rates stood at 16.02/litre.

On the other hand, union territory Ladakhhas announced the highest VAT cut on diesel. Ladakh reduced the VAT on diesel by 9.52 per litre. Overall, diesel rates have been slashed by 19.61 a litre in the union territory.

Statewise cut in VAT on petrol

  • Punjab- 11.27/litre
  • Uttar Pradesh- 6.96/litre
  • Gujarat- 6.82/litre
  • Odisha- 4.55/litre

Statewise cut in VAT on diesel

  • Ladakh- 9.52/litre
  • Karnataka- 9.30/litre
  • Puducherry- 9.02/litre
  • Punjab- 6.77/litre
  • Uttar Pradesh- 2.04/litre
  • Uttarakhand- 2.04/litre
  • Haryana- 2.04/litre
  • Bihar- 3.91/litre
  • Odisha- 5.69/litre
  • Madhya Pradesh- 6.96/litre

The states/UTs that extended additional VAT benefits are Ladakh, Karnataka, Puducherry, Jammu & Kashmir, Sikkim, Mizoram, Himachal Pradesh, Daman & Diu, Dadra & Nagar Haveli, Chandigarh, Assam, Madhya Pradesh, Tripura, Gujarat, Nagaland, Punjab, Goa, Meghalaya, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, Andaman & Nicobar, Bihar, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, and Haryana.

States that have so far not lowered VAT include Congress and its allies ruled Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra, Jharkhand, and Tamil Nadu. AAP-ruled Delhi, TMC-governed West Bengal, Left-ruled Kerala, TRS-led Telangana, and YSR Congress-ruled Andhra Pradesh have also not cut VAT.

In Delhi, the reduction in petrol price was 6.07 per litre, and that on diesel was 11.75, according to the price chart. Petrol costs 103.97 a litre and diesel is priced at 86.67 per litre. There have been no changes in retail selling price since the excise duty cut was implemented on November 4.

After duty changes, the costliest petrol is sold in Rajasthan at 111.10 per litre (Jaipur), followed by Mumbai ( 109.98) and Andhra Pradesh ( 109.05). Diesel is costliest in Rajasthan at 95.71 a litre, followed by Andhra Pradesh ( 95.18) and Telangana ( 94.62).

