The coronavirus pandemic has led to a ‘new normal’ situation all around the world. With less human contact being the prime focus, a lot of innovations and creations are coming up to help people to adjust the new normal.

One such example was seen in Hyderabad where an entrepreneur has come up with an idea to serve Pani Puri without any physical contact.

Speaking about the innovative project, the entrepreneur Nagireddy Mano Sai said, "As COVID-19 was increasing rapidly, we learned to stay hygiene, that's when I decided to start something innovative for eating Pani Puri with hygiene. When researched about the Pani Puri serving machines, I got to know there is a semi-inducer in the market but not fully automated. That is where the idea of building this machine came to me".

Sai further said that his machine is the "first-ever" compact Pani Puri serving machine and has a loading capacity of 300 puris. Though the machine is fully automated, it has a semi-automated cleaning system.

Besides, the machine has an RFID secure payment system.

Last year, several semi-automated Pani Puri/ gol gappe machines were designed in various Indian cities.

For instance, a person from Banaskantha district of Gujarat invented the contactless Pani Puri vending machine.

The machine provides a Pani Puri only if a person selects the price of his Golgappa treat, and then inserts ₹20 note into the machine. A few seconds later, the vending machine opens a flap underneath the keyboard and the Pani Puri come out on a conveyor belt.

The video was shared by Hardi Singh, Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), Assam Police.

Now this is real Indian ingenuity!



A Pani Poori vending machine.



Call it by any name Gol Gappe, Puchka, Batasa - we love it! pic.twitter.com/wC288b9uUD — Hardi Singh (@HardiSpeaks) July 2, 2020

In Indore also similar kind of machine was developed for Pani Puri lovers. The machine automatically dispenses flavoured water like khatta meetha and dhaniya pudina to the puri. This machine also offers sev puri and dahi puri.

