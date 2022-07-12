World's top 10 relocation destinations include India, but UK missing: Check full list2 min read . 06:07 PM IST
With international travel opening up after 2 years since the pandemic, many who returned to their home are again considering relocation a fresh. And in a list prepared by The Burrow, which recently conducted a study on favourite relocation destinations, India manages to grab a spot among the top 10 relocation countries but, surprisingly, the UK is missing.
The Burrow pointed out that the flexibility of working from home is bringing people the convenience of packing up and moving to a new country. “The ability to work from anywhere in the world holds a lot of appeal, whether it’s the chance to enjoy some warmer weather, explore new cultures, or perhaps improve one’s earning potential," it said.
Canada – most popular relocation destination for 50 countries
Taking the top spot is Canada, with the North American nation being the most desired destination in 50 other countries around the world.
Canada is a very welcoming country for expats, which has led to it becoming a very diverse and multicultural country. It also regularly ranks highly for things such as government transparency, civil liberties, quality of life, economic freedom, and education.
Japan – most popular relocation destination for 31 countries
Second place goes to Japan, with 31 countries having it as their number one relocation destination, including Australia.
Japan has one of the highest life expectancies in the world, which could explain why so many people are researching to move there. It’s also a global leader in many industries such as automotive, robotics and electronics, meaning that there are plenty of employment opportunities in these sectors.
Spain – most popular relocation destination for 19 countries
Spain is a very popular choice, especially amongst those in other European countries, with 19 countries having it as their favourite in total.
Known for its warm Mediterranean climate, Spain is another country that has excellent healthcare and quality of life. Spaniards also prioritise a good work-life balance, with a minimum paid holiday allowance of 30 days a year.
China, France, Turkey, South Africa, India, Australia, Greece, Fiji hold the next seven spots.
As per the survey, Indians have Canada as their most searched destination.
The least desired countries to relocate to in the world include: Sweden, The Philippines, Bulgaria, Germany, Thailand, Egypt, Singapore, Myanmar, Italy, and Nigeria with only one other country wanting to move to each of these destinations.
