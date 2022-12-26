'This' country is terminating visa-free entry for Indians from 1 Jan

With an intention to control illegal immigration and follow the requirements of the European visa policy, the government of Serbia has decided to end visa-free travel for Indians. According to the statement, from 1 January 2023, Indian passport holders will no longer have the luxury of traveling to Serbia without a valid visa.
Earlier, diplomatic and official Indian passport holders were allowed to visit the country for 90 days without any visa, while the duration was 30 days for ordinary passport holders.
“The existing arrangement of visa-free entry into Serbia for all Indian passport holders for staying in Serbia up to 30 days has been withdrawn by the Government of Serbia," said the government in a statement.
The visa-free entry was started by Serbia in September 2017. The Indians traveling to Serbia cannot travel to other countries, including Serbia’s neighboring countries and other European countries, by virtue of visa-free entry into Serbia.
After the announcement by the government of Serbia, the Indian embassy in Belgrade, Serbia issued an advisory informing Indian citizens about the change in visa rules.
“From 1 January 2023, all Indian nationals visiting Serbia would require a visa to enter the Republic of Serbia. The existing arrangement of visa-free entry into Serbia for all Indian passport holders for staying in Serbia for up to 30 days has been withdrawn by the Government of Serbia. Indian nationals, who intend to visit Serbia on or after 1 January 2023, should apply for the visa at the Embassy of Serbia in New Delhi or in the country of their residence," the advisory said.
The advisory also informed that the Indians having valid Schengen, UK visas, or visas of the United States of America or resident status in these countries can still enter Serbia for up to 90 days.
“Also, it may be noted that holders of Indian passports having a valid Schengen, UK visa, or visa of the United States of America, or residence permit of these countries may enter visa-free to the Republic of Serbia up to 90 days during a six-month period, and within the validity of said visas or residence permits," it added.
