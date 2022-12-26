'This' country is terminating visa-free entry for Indians from 1 Jan

“From 1 January 2023, all Indian nationals visiting Serbia would require a visa to enter the Republic of Serbia. The existing arrangement of visa-free entry into Serbia for all Indian passport holders for staying in Serbia for up to 30 days has been withdrawn by the Government of Serbia. Indian nationals, who intend to visit Serbia on or after 1 January 2023, should apply for the visa at the Embassy of Serbia in New Delhi or in the country of their residence," the advisory said.

