Symptoms associated with COVID infection are widely varied. And with the emergence of new variants and increase vaccine coverage, we have also seen that the symptoms related to the infection vastly change. However, some symptoms have been common from the beginning which include fever, fatigue, soreness, loss of sense of smell and taste and also loss of appetite.
Now, many patients find it difficult to eat a hearty meal immediately after the infection. However, proper nutrition is crucial to recover from the disease. Here is all you need to know about the symptom.
What is a loss of appetite like in COVID?
Losing your appetite is an early sign of COVID but it usually comes back after a few days.
As per Zoe COVID app, early in the pandemic, some distinct symptoms of the infection were headache, loss of smell, loss of appetite, diarrhoea, sore throat, chest pain, no cough.
Now, in the earliest days, the loss of appetite was reported by around three in ten adults with COVID, rising to roughly four in ten people over 65.
That’s now fallen slightly with subsequent variants and vaccination, with just over a quarter of people (25-27%) reporting skipping meals with Delta or Omicron after three doses of the vaccine.
How it feels like:
- Complete loss of taste and smell for a number of weeks
- A bland taste from foods
- Metallic or salty taste from foods
What should I do if I have no appetite and think it might be COVID?
It’s not necessary to force yourself to eat if you don’t feel like it but it’s very important to keep drinking liquids to help replace the water lost as your body fights off the infection, ZOE said
Plus, you should continue to eat even if the food doesn't taste the same. Choose foods that appeal to you and continue to experiment with new foods. As you recover, your taste preferences may change.
What are the other common symptoms?
Apart from these three symptoms, patients are also complaining of sneezing, cough without phlegm, headache, cough with phlegm, hoarse voice, muscle aches and pains.
What is significant here is how the COVID symptoms have changed significantly over time. The loss of taste and smell, high fever and fatigue that were once recognised as the classic symptoms of the infection is no longer the top COVID signs.
