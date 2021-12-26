OPEN APP
Home / News / India /  This dam in Himachal Pradesh will prove a boon for Delhi’s water crisis:5 points

This dam in Himachal Pradesh will prove a boon for Delhi’s water crisis:5 points

The Second Dam Rehabilitation and Improvement Project (DRIP-2) will strengthen dam safety. (PTI)Premium
The Second Dam Rehabilitation and Improvement Project (DRIP-2) will strengthen dam safety. (PTI)
 2 min read . Updated: 26 Dec 2021, 11:50 AM IST Livemint

  • Renukaji Dam project has been conceived as a storage project on Giri River (a tributary of river Yamuna) in Sirmour District of Himachal Pradesh. The project envisages construction of 148 M high rock-filled dam for supply of 23 cumec water to Delhi and other basin states

Listen to this article

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone of Renukaji Dam project on Monday. The project was made possible when six states viz Himachal Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Rajasthan, Uttarakhand and Delhi were brought together by the Centre for making the project possible.

Five points about the Renukaji Dam project:

The 40 MW project will be built at a cost of around 7000 crore. It will prove to be immensely beneficial for Delhi, which will be able to receive around 500 million cubic metre water supply per year.

Renukaji Dam project has been conceived as a storage project on Giri River (tributary of river Yamuna) in Sirmour District of Himachal Pradesh. The project envisages construction of 148 M high rock filled dam for supply of 23 cumec water to Delhi and other basin states. 

After the construction of the said dam, the flow of river Giri will increase about 110% which will meet the drinking water needs of Delhi and other basin states up to some extent in lean period. Stored water of Renukaji Dam will be used by UP, Haryana & NCT of Delhi from Hathnikund Barrage, by NCT of Delhi  from Wazirabad Barrage and by UP, Haryana and Rajasthan from Okhla Barrage. 

Renuka Dam Project has been included under the National Project scheme of this Ministry. As per the norms of the National Project scheme, 90% cost for the works portion of water component of the project is to be provided by Government of India. Balance 10% cost of water component is to be shared by all basin states in the ratio of allocation of water as per MoU of 1994. Further, as per the agreement signed on 11.01.2019, Government of NCT Delhi has agreed to bear the 90% cost of the power component of the project, and balance 10% of power component is to be borne by Himachal Pradesh.

Three storage projects are proposed to be constructed on the river Yamuna and two of its tributaries - Tons and Giri in the hilly regions of Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh of Upper Yamuna Basin. These include  Lakhwar project on river Yamuna in Uttarakhand , Kishau on river Tons in Uttarakhand and  Himachal Pradesh and  Renukaji on river Giri in Himachal Pradesh.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout