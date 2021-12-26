This dam in Himachal Pradesh will prove a boon for Delhi’s water crisis:5 points

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone of Renukaji Dam project on Monday. The project was made possible when six states viz Himachal Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Rajasthan, Uttarakhand and Delhi were brought together by the Centre for making the project possible.

Five points about the Renukaji Dam project:

The 40 MW project will be built at a cost of around ₹7000 crore. It will prove to be immensely beneficial for Delhi, which will be able to receive around 500 million cubic metre water supply per year.

Renukaji Dam project has been conceived as a storage project on Giri River (tributary of river Yamuna) in Sirmour District of Himachal Pradesh. The project envisages construction of 148 M high rock filled dam for supply of 23 cumec water to Delhi and other basin states.

After the construction of the said dam, the flow of river Giri will increase about 110% which will meet the drinking water needs of Delhi and other basin states up to some extent in lean period. Stored water of Renukaji Dam will be used by UP, Haryana & NCT of Delhi from Hathnikund Barrage, by NCT of Delhi from Wazirabad Barrage and by UP, Haryana and Rajasthan from Okhla Barrage.

Renuka Dam Project has been included under the National Project scheme of this Ministry. As per the norms of the National Project scheme, 90% cost for the works portion of water component of the project is to be provided by Government of India. Balance 10% cost of water component is to be shared by all basin states in the ratio of allocation of water as per MoU of 1994. Further, as per the agreement signed on 11.01.2019, Government of NCT Delhi has agreed to bear the 90% cost of the power component of the project, and balance 10% of power component is to be borne by Himachal Pradesh.

Three storage projects are proposed to be constructed on the river Yamuna and two of its tributaries - Tons and Giri in the hilly regions of Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh of Upper Yamuna Basin. These include Lakhwar project on river Yamuna in Uttarakhand , Kishau on river Tons in Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh and Renukaji on river Giri in Himachal Pradesh.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.