This dam in Himachal Pradesh will prove a boon for Delhi’s water crisis:5 points

Renuka Dam Project has been included under the National Project scheme of this Ministry. As per the norms of the National Project scheme, 90% cost for the works portion of water component of the project is to be provided by Government of India. Balance 10% cost of water component is to be shared by all basin states in the ratio of allocation of water as per MoU of 1994. Further, as per the agreement signed on 11.01.2019, Government of NCT Delhi has agreed to bear the 90% cost of the power component of the project, and balance 10% of power component is to be borne by Himachal Pradesh.

