This Delhi metro section will be suspended for few hours on Nov 21. Details here

DMRC officials, on Friday, said that metro services on Yellow Line's Rajiv Chowk-Central Secretariat section will be suspended for a few hours in the morning on November 21 due to scheduled track maintenance work.
"To undertake the scheduled track maintenance work at Central Secretariat metro station of Yellow Line on the intervening night of November 20 and 21, train services on the morning of November 21 on this line will be briefly regulated," the DMRC said in a statement.
As per the arrangement, train services will be suspended in the Rajiv Chowk to Central Secretariat section from the start of service till 7.30 am. Hence, Patel Chowk metro station will be closed till resumption of train services in the segment, it said.
Train service will continue to work as usual in the remaining section of the line, that is, from Samaypur Badli to Rajiv Chowk and Central Secretariat to HUDA City Centre, it added.
Yellow Line connects Samaypur Badli in Delhi to HUDA City Centre in Gurgaon.
The Delhi Metro posted a tweet also to spread the information among public.
