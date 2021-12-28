This Delhi hospital boycotts OPD service over delay in NEET PG Counselling today

Another hospital in the national capital Delhi has withdrawn its OPD services in a bid to protest against the delay in NEET PG counselling. The resident doctors of Swami Dayanand Hospital, Dilshad Garden on Tuesday boycotted all non-emergency (OPD, wards, elective OT) services with immediate effect. The hospital said that it will boycott emergency services from tomorrow, December 29.

Hundreds of resident doctors from major government hospitals in the national capital have been protesting for over a month against delays in holding NEET-PG counselling. However, the protest has intensified recently. Yesterday, the prolonged strike took a dramatic turn as doctors and police personnel faced off in the streets.

The stir, led by the Federation of Resident Doctors' Association (FORDA), alleged that several doctors were "detained" by police force, and taken to police station premises, before being released after some time. However, police denied doctors' allegations and said, 12 protestors were detained and released later.

The Indian Medical Association (IMA) had also written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on December 24 to resolve the NEET-PG counselling crisis and increase manpower to face a possible third wave of Covid-19 infection.

The NEET PG exam was scheduled to be held in January 2021 but postponed in view of the first and second wave of COVID-19 and held on September 12, 2021, said the letter.

However, due to the legal impediments of the Supreme Court now the Counselling is withheld resulting in a shortage of 45000 doctors on the frontline, added the letter.

Meanwhile, the outpatient department (OPD) services at Safdarjung Hospital in the national capital resumed today.

