This Delhi hospital boycotts OPD service over delay in NEET PG Counselling today

Another hospital in the national capital Delhi has withdrawn its OPD services in a bid to protest against the delay in NEET PG counselling. The resident doctors of Swami Dayanand Hospital, Dilshad Garden on Tuesday boycotted all non-emergency (OPD, wards, elective OT) services with immediate effect. The hospital said that it will boycott emergency services from tomorrow, December 29.

