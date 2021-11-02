On the occasion of Dhanteras, the Consumer Affairs Ministry urged people to buy only hallmarked jewellery. The central government has already made hallmarking mandatory in several parts of the country for gold items.

During the Hindu festival of Dhanteras, people consider buying gold and other expensive metals as auspicious. The markets begin preparations weeks in advance to meet the demand during his occasion.

“On the occasion of Dhanteras and upcoming festival of Diwali, Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS), Department of Consumer Affairs under Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution requested consumers to ensure that they buy hallmarked jewellery," the ministry said in a statement on Tuesday.

The hallmarked gold jewellery artefacts consist of three marks - BIS mark, purity in karat and fineness for gold (e.g. 22K916,18K750, 14K585), and six-digit alphanumeric HUID code AAAAAA.

With effect from June 23, 2021, the government has made hallmarking mandatory in 256 districts of the country for 14 karats, 18 karats and 22 karats of gold jewellery and artefacts. These 256 districts are the ones with at least one assaying and hallmarking centre.

“Hallmarked jewellery can be sold only by BIS registered jewellers. The details of BIS-registered jeweller in your district can be obtained from BIS site," the ministry stated.

The ministry also urged buyers to insist on bill for jewellery purchased. The bill or invoice of sale of hallmarked jewellery shall indicate separately description of each article, net weight of precious metal, purity in carat and fineness and hallmarking charges, it further mentioned.

