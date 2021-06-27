This disabled-friendly function to feature on all high courts websites

"The task of making the digital infrastructure of the Indian judicial system more accessible to persons with disabilities has been a core component of the work of the e-Committee, Supreme Court of India, in the last few months. A significant milestone that the e-Committee’s efforts towards this objective have yielded has been to ensure that all High Court websites now have captchas which are accessible to Persons with Disabilities (PwDs)," the ministry said in a statement on Sunday.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}