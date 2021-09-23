A day after celebrating World Car-Free Day, the deputy commissioner of Haryana's Faridabad district has asked all government officials not to use vehicles on Wednesday. Deputy commissioner Jitender Yadav said the officials have been allowed to use public transport, cycles, or walk to offices every Wednesday, as per a Hindustan Times report. Yadav said initially the rule is for government offices, but it may gradually be expanded to cover private companies and institutions.

According to him, around 1,000 vehicles arrive at the Mini Secretariat daily and a majority of them belong to government officials. As a result, they have that officials will either take public transport or arrive in office via cycle or walk.

To make the initiative easy, the officials will not schedule any meeting on Wednesday, except in emergency cases, and the officials will be allowed to leave offices at 4:50 pm.

Yadav also said that every Wednesday, they would complete repair work and undertake maintenance of the office premises as the entire building will be empty and free of cars.

Separately, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Wednesday rode a bicycle with his cabinet colleagues and MLAs to observe World car-free day. Khattar and his colleagues rode the cycle from residence to the secretariat in Chandigarh.

The civil secretariat is nearly two km from Khattar's official residence in Chandigarh. He has cycled the distance on a few occasions in the past also. Khattar later drove an e-vehicle from the secretariat back to his official residence.

On the occasion, Khattar called upon people to take a pledge to adopt a car-pooling system or to travel on foot or cycle to nearby places.

The chief minister also said plying of CNG buses has been encouraged in Gurgaon till now to curb pollution, but now the emphasis will also be laid on running e-buses and e-autos there too.

