This district asks govt officials not to use personal vehicles on Wednesday

A day after celebrating World Car-Free Day, the deputy commissioner of Haryana's Faridabad district has asked all government officials not to use vehicles on Wednesday. Deputy commissioner Jitender Yadav said the officials have been allowed to use public transport, cycles, or walk to offices every Wednesday, as per a Hindustan Times report. Yadav said initially the rule is for government offices, but it may gradually be expanded to cover private companies and institutions.