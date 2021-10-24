Rajasthan's Pratapgarh became the first district in the state to completely vaccinate all of its eligible population with the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccination, according to the state's health department.

Rajasthan's Health Minister Dr Raghu Sharma complimented the residents of the district, administration and the medical personnel for their effort in achieving this.

"Pratapgarh district was given a target to vaccinate 6,52,061 people in the age group of 18 years and above. Against this, 6,55,869 people were administered the first dose in the district on Saturday. The number of people who have been inoculated with the first and second dose has now gone up to 9,71,841," the Health Minister in an official statement said.

The Health Minister complimented Pratapgarh District Collector Prakash Chandra Sharma, Chief Medical and Health Officer Dr VD Meena and the entire team of the health department. He said that the medical department has given its best during the pandemic.

"There has been an increase in both doses of Covid-19 vaccination in the last one and a half months. Last month around 1.50 lakh doses were administered due to adequate cooperation of the people and tireless efforts of the medical team," said the state health department.

Meanwhile, Over 102 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses have so far been administered in the country, including more than 70 lakh doses administered on Saturday, the Union health ministry said.

The daily vaccination tally is expected to increase with the compilation of the final reports by late night, it added.

Cumulatively, 40,64,55,324 first doses and 12,54,89,338 second doses of the vaccine have been administered to individuals in the 18-44 age group since the start of the third phase of the nationwide vaccination drive, according to the ministry's data.

The ministry further said a total of 71,53,88,049 first doses and 30,49,46,360 second doses of the vaccine have been administered to the beneficiaries across all the states and Union territories.

India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage crossed 102 crore (1,02,03,34,409) doses on Saturday, the ministry said, adding that 70,71,127 vaccine doses were administered till 7 pm on Saturday.

The vaccination exercise as a tool to protect the most vulnerable population groups in the country from COVID-19 continues to be regularly reviewed and monitored at the highest level, it underlined.

