With steady dip in mercury levels in large parts of Himachal Pradesh, Keylong in the Lahaul-Spiti district recorded the lowest temperature at the state at -11 degree Celsius over the last 24 hours. Kukumseri, in the same district also saw the mercury settling at -10 degree Celsius, as reported by ANI.
The drop in temperatures has been seen in many areas of the hilly state including Narkanda, Kufri and Chamba. Most parts of the hill-state recorded sub-zero temperatures on Wednesday.
Heavy snowfall clogged roads in Kufri, chilling locals to their bones. Kufri shivered at - 0.3 degree Celsius on Wednesday while Narkanda in Shimla recorded -2.3 degree Celsius.
Dalhousie, a popular tourist haunt in Chamba district, was also in the grip of an icy chill at 1.7 degree Celsius. Locals, especially labourers, found it difficult to go about their chores in the freezing cold.
Kalpa in Kinnaur district froze at -4.2 degree Celsius while Manali was at -2.2 degree Celsius. Dharamshala recorded a minimum temperature of 5.2 degrees Celsius while state capital Shimla shivered at 1.7 degree Celsius.
IMD had predicted cold wave conditions in isolated pockets over Uttar Pradesh and Himachal Pradesh during next 2-3 days.
While speaking to new agency ANI, Dinesh Kumar who is a local said, "It gets very cold here in the mornings and evenings. Water on the roads starts freezing, increasing the risk of four-wheelers skidding on the snow. Temperatures here drop to minus in the evening."
On what he was doing to keep out the cold, to the extent possible, Dinesh said, "Lighting bonfires is the only option to beat the chill." However, Dinesh said he was anticipating a fresh burst of snowfall in the region.
Another local said the extent and intensity of the cold was significantly more in Kufri.
Pointing to frozen water on a road, he said, "Water has frozen over. We face a lot of problems going about our chores in the mornings and evenings. A strong wind has been sweeping across Kufri over the last two-three days. It's very cold here."
Another local, Pradeep Thakur, said, "There was moderate snowfall on January 1 but it has been getting colder ever since."
"The tour operators have been hit especially hard by the ongoing cold wave as several tourists are moving to Manali and other places that are relatively warmer. There are no jobs for those associated with the tourism industry in this unforgiving cold," he added.
Orange alert in Delhi for next 2-days
The IMD informed that the national capital on Wednesday recorded the coldest day of this season as a cold wave persists in the city. According to IMD officials, Safdarjung and INA recorded the lowest temperature of 4.4 degrees Celsius.
"Cold wave persists in the city, today is the coldest day of this season. Today Safdarjung and INA recorded the lowest temp of 4.4 degrees Celsius. The temperature has been recorded as similar to the cold spell between December 25-27," said IMD Scientist Dr RK Jenamani. "The cold condition will remain in the city for the next 24-48 hours due to the upcoming Western Disturbance (WD)," said IMD Scientist Dr RK Jenamani. Dr RK Jenamani said that an orange alert has been issued for the next two days.
Uttar Pradesh in grip of cold
Normal life was hit in large parts of Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday due to the continued severe cold conditions, with little respite expected for the next few days. Also, following snowfall in some areas of Uttarakhand, the icy winds from there have increased the chill in the plains, said Mohammad Danish, acting director of the Meteorological Center in Lucknow. Although there is a possibility of some change from Thursday, no major relief is expected from the severe cold for the next three-four days, he said. A significant drop in day temperature was recorded from Tuesday in Ayodhya, Kanpur, Lucknow, Bareilly and Moradabad divisions of the state.
(With inputs from agencies)
