Normal life was hit in large parts of Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday due to the continued severe cold conditions, with little respite expected for the next few days. Also, following snowfall in some areas of Uttarakhand, the icy winds from there have increased the chill in the plains, said Mohammad Danish, acting director of the Meteorological Center in Lucknow. Although there is a possibility of some change from Thursday, no major relief is expected from the severe cold for the next three-four days, he said. A significant drop in day temperature was recorded from Tuesday in Ayodhya, Kanpur, Lucknow, Bareilly and Moradabad divisions of the state.