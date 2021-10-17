Manipur, the north-eastern state of India has come up with an unique initiative to motivate people get inoculated with Covid-19 vaccine.

Imphal West district which has the highest population among all the 16 districts in the state has come with the idea of "Get a shot, win a prize" and people may get a chance to win a television set, mobile phone or blankets if they take COVID-19 vaccine in the mega vaccination camp which will be held, officials said.

The first prize is a big-screen television set, the second is a mobile phone, third will be blankets along with 10 other consolation prizes, the notification said.

To increase the vaccination coverage the Imphal West district administration has decided to hold a mega vaccination cum bumper draw programme with the slogan "Get a shot, win a prize" scheduled to be conducted at three centres in the district on October 24, October 31 and November 7, they said.

A notification issued by Deputy Commissioner Imphal West district Th Kiran Kumar, informed that those who get their vaccination at the three centres will have a chance to participate in a bumper draw and win prizes, according to news agency PTI.

Kiran Kumar, Deputy Commissioner of West Imphal district said that the special vaccination drive will be conducted on October 24, October 31 and November 7.

While speaking to ANI, Kumar said, "A special corona vaccination drive will be conducted in the district on October 24, October 31 and November 7 at GM mall, Pologround and Thangal Bazar, Dharamshala vaccination centres."

It informed that anyone above the age of 18 years due for for the first or second dose of Covid-19 vaccination will be eligible for participation and that the winners of the lucky draw will be decided at the three centres of GM Hall, Polo ground and Dharmasala in Imphal West district.

