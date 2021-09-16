E-commerce company Snapdeal on Thursday announced additional wellness measures for its women employees, which also includes an option for new mothers to work from home for 6 months beyond their existing maternity leave.

“We all are acutely aware that childcare is not easy and many times women leave the workforce because they cannot find flexible arrangements to balance home and work. And now that offices are reopening everywhere, we also heard from new mothers that while they are looking forward to being back at work, they have apprehensions about putting their infant’s health at risk. Taking all these into consideration, we have decided to enable this opportunity for new mothers to be at home with their babies for a longer period of time."

In addition to maternity leaves, the company has also added other benefits for new parents including two weeks of paternity leaveand twelve weeks of adoption leave as part of its “Parenting Partners Program."

“The emotional and physical well-being of our team is of immense importance to us. Offering benefits that support this, like giving moms and dads the opportunity to be at home with their new child for a longer period of time, provides the security and balance needed for our people to be able to build long-term careers with us," the Snapdeal spokesperson added.

In another wellness measure for the team, Snapdeal also announced a one day period leave every month for all its women employees, which will be in addition to the entitled sick/ casual leaves that they are entitled to.

“Snapdeal is also conducting a month-long campaign to make period talk normal and create awareness about the same. As part of the campaign, male team members got the chance to use a simulator to experience the period cramps that many women experience through the year," the company said in a statement.

Meanwhile, the e-commerce platform is assessing an initial public offering (IPO) that could raise about $300-400 million, reported news agency PTI citing sources.

Sources close to the development said the company is in the early stages of assessing an IPO and potential listing that could value Snapdeal at about $2-2.5 billion.

They added that discussions are still at a preliminary stage, and no concrete decision has been taken on the matter yet.

With PTI inputs

