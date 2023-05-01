Congress leader Rahul Gandhi lashed out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday, asserting that the upcoming Karnataka polls were ‘not about him’. The remarks - made during an address in poll-bound Turuvekere - came after the PM's assertion that the Opposition party had “abused him 91 times".

“You (Modi) come to campaign in Karnataka for elections, but don't speak about Karnataka. You speak about yourself…This election is not about you, it is about Karnataka's people and its future. You say Congress abused you 91 times, but you never speak about what you did for Karnataka," Gandhi said.

The recently ousted MP urged the PM to “what you did in Karnataka for the past three years" during his next speech.

“You also have to speak in your speeches about what you will be doing in the next five years, what will do for youth, education, health and to fight corruption," he added.

Gandhi also claimed that the PM did not take the names of state leaders or refer to their work while addressing the people of Karnataka.

“We take the names of all our leaders. You (Modi) come here and don't even take the name of your Chief Minister (Basavaraj Bommai) and (B S) Yediyurappa (former CM). Your speeches are all about Narendra Modi…Try taking names of Bommai and Yediyurappa too one or two times, they will feel happy," he claimed.

Meanwhile senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said that a win in the Karnataka polls will be a "super booster dose" for the Congress electorally after the Bharat Jodo Yatra revitalised the party ideologically and organisationally.

“It will strengthen the Congress as we go to the polls in Telangana, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Mizoram. I don't want to look to 2024 but I would look at 2023 and for that it (win in Karnataka) would be a super booster dose for the Congress," the former Union minister told PTI.

(With inputs from agencies)