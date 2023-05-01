'This election is not about you': Rahul Gandhi counters PM Modi in poll-bound Karnataka2 min read . Updated: 01 May 2023, 06:37 PM IST
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday said Narendra Modi should understand that the Karnataka election was not about him.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi lashed out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday, asserting that the upcoming Karnataka polls were ‘not about him’. The remarks - made during an address in poll-bound Turuvekere - came after the PM's assertion that the Opposition party had “abused him 91 times".
