The Global Visa Center World (GVCW) has announced that Indian citizens and residents of India can now enter Greece following the Covid-19 testing protocol as a precautionary measure against the pandemic.

Indian citizens and residents can also submit their visa applications as per the standard procedures outlined on the website:https://in-gr.gvcworld.eu/en.

All you need to know before visiting Greece from India:

All travellers must complete their Passenger Locator Form(PLF) before entering the country, providing detailed information on their point of departure, the duration of previous stays in other countries, and the address of their stay while in Greece. In case of multiple stays, they are required to provide the address for the first 24 hours at least. One PLF should be submitted per family.

• Travellers will receive the PLF with their unique Quick Response (QR) code via email (the QR code will be provided in a link in the email).

The PLF can also be found on the Visit Greece app and at travel.gov.gr. It is strongly recommended that all visitors download the Visit Greece app (GDPR compliant) for free, prior their arrival in Greece.

Tourists must fill in the Passenger Locator Form (PLF) before arriving in Greece.

Prior to departure, all travelers must ensure that they carry an acceptable form of certification of their health condition. Acceptable documents include:

- A negative PCR molecular test result from a laboratory; the test must be taken up to 72 hours before entry.

- A negative antigen (rapid) test result from a laboratory; the test must be taken up to 48 hours before entry.

- A vaccination certificate issued by a certified authority.

- A certificate of recovery from the SARS-CoV-2 virus infection issued by a public authority or a certified laboratory. The certificate is issued 30 days after the day of the first positive COVID-19 test and is valid for 180 days after it.

- Proof that the traveler was tested positive with COVID-19 in the past 30 to 180 days. This can be proved either by presenting a positive PCR molecular or an antigen test result performed by an authorized laboratory or a medical certificate confirming that the holder was tested positive with SARS-CoV-2 virus infection.

