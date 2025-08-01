This ‘fake’ cardiologist's last 5 patients died on the SAME DAY! Who is Dr John Camm?

The last five patients of Narendra Vikramaditya Yadav, a fake cardiologist posing as ‘Dr John Camm’ died on the same day that he operated on them, Indian Express has reported.

Yadav posed as ‘Dr John Camm’, a top UK-based heart specialist, and has been accused of performing medical procedures without valid licence.

The accused, as per inspection records presented before the Madhya Pradesh assembly, was performing crucial angioplasty operations under a false identity. The fake cardiologist performed 12 such operations at Mission Hospital in Damoh district between January 2 and February 11.

As per sources quoted by The Indian Express, five of these patients died during the same day as the angioplasty — two during the procedure and three soon after it.

The five patients ‘treated’ by Yadav, aged between 51 and 75, died one after the other in a span of just one month, the state assembly was informed.

The death of these patients has raised serious questions about how the fake cardiologist was hired and allowed to conduct operations without proper supervision.

The newspaper further stated in its report that Yadav fled after operating on his last patient and resigned from the hospital, taking a portable echo machine with him.

Patients who died after ‘fake’ cardiologist's operations The five patients who died on the same day after being operated on by Yadav include:

Raheesa Begum (63) — treated on January 15

Israel Khan (75) — treated on January 17

Buddha Ahirwar (67) — treated on January 25

Mangal Singh Rajput (65) — treated on February 2

Satyendra Singh Rathore (51) — treated on February 11 Hospital failed to inform authorities Deputy chief minister Rajendra Shukla on Friday told the MP assembly that he hospital had failed to inform health authorities about Yadav's appointment, violating provisions under Madhya Pradesh Nursing Homes and Clinical Establishments (Registration and Licensing) Act.

The government, therefore, had no scope to verify Yadav's credentials and the authenticity of his medial profession claims.