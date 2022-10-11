This festive season, Mumbai homebuyers may exchange old apartments for new ones

Between 13-16 October, over 100 realty developers have joined hands and are participating in the initiative at the 30th property exhibition of CREDAI-MCHI, that is taking place at the MMRDA grounds in Mumbai’s BKC.
With the prices of affordable homes rising in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, the prospective homebuyers in Mumbai are now getting a chance to exchange their old apartment for the new ones in the ongoing festive season.
To keep up the the momentum of sales of new apartments in MMR, the Confederation of Real Estate Developers' Associations of India (CREDAI)- Maharashtra Chamber of Housing Industry (MCHI) has come with this offer.
Between 13-16 October, over 100 realty developers have joined hands and are participating in the initiative at the 30th property exhibition of CREDAI-MCHI, that is taking place at the MMRDA grounds in Mumbai’s Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC).
For the successful conduct of the exhibition, proptech startup Zapkey has tied up with CREDAI-MCHI. According to the details, put up by Moneycontrol, Zapkey will pay a token amount to potential homebuyers for their old homes and is taking guarantee to sell their old apartments within 90 days.
However, the homebuyers will have to upgrade and purchase a new apartment from developers participating in the exhibition in return.
"We have tied up with CREDAI-MCHI for the exhibition as their exclusive home upgrade partner, considering it is the biggest exhibition which takes place once annually. We guarantee sellers that we will undertake the sale of their old home in 90 days and pay an upfront token at a fair market price. If we are unable to sell in 90 days, then we may buy the property or our token stands forfeited," the news website quoted Zapkey co-founder Sandeep Reddy as saying.
"We will pay ₹1 lakh as token amount to sellers for properties having a valuation of more than ₹1 crore and ₹50,000 as a token amount for properties having valuation lesser than ₹1 crore. Also, we set a valuation and provide a guarantee of selling it after physically visiting the property. We prefer not to take up property older than 20 years, but in some cases if the building is in good condition and there is demand, we may take it up," Reddy added.
Meanwhile, the proptech startup will charge a 2 percent brokerage on the sale of old property and also the same token amount on the sale of a new property.
What if old property remains unsold?
Also, if the old property remains unsold even after 90 days, the token amount given by it to the home seller will stand forfeited.
In such cases, Zapkey may consider purchasing the apartment. And if the homebuyers wants to back out from the deal, the developer may forfeit the token given by the buyer.
According to Zapkey, the amount involved in the deal in the form of token amount will be of Zapkey. And, in no case either the homebuyer or seller will not lose any money. Separate agreements will be signed with each other for documentation.
Other offers:
Among other offers that would be presented in the deal include that over 50,000 units displayed from over 500 projects will be displayed for both homebuyers and investors.
Also, the exhibition feature pre-COVID festive offers like a complete stamp duty waiver, zero Goods and Services Tax and bookings at as low a price as ₹21,000.
"The four-day exhibition will provide an opportunity for developers, homebuyers and financial institutions to come under one roof and ease the homebuying process," the news website quoted president of CREDAI-MCHI Boman Irani as saying.
