This festive season, participate in the ‘Festival of Gifts’ and win big

Celebrate this festive season with Mint and join the 'Festival of Gifts'! Participate in our exciting contest where you can answer simple questions and stand a chance to win an iPhone 15 or a Samsung Galaxy M14. Embrace the festive spirit and add a sparkle to your festivities. The more questions you answer, the closer you get to winning! Don’t miss out—join now and make this festival season truly rewarding with Mint. Keep participating daily for your chance to win!

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}