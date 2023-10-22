This foldable e-bike has Anand Mahindra excited… why? A look at the Hornback X1

Anand Mahindra, the Chairperson of Mahindra & Mahindra, took to social media site X, formerly known as Twitter, to share the product of a new start-up he has invested in.

“A bunch of IIT Bombay guys have made us proud again. They’ve created the first foldable diamond frame e-bike with full-size wheels in the world. That makes the bike not only 35% more efficient than other foldable bikes but it makes the bike stable at higher than medium speed. And it’s the only bike that doesn’t have to be lifted after folding," Mahindra posted.

Also Read: Proud of made in India iPhone 15, will switch to Google Pixel India-made version…, Anand Mahindra says

Seemingly happy with the product, Mahindra informed his followers that the new e-bike is available for purchase on Amazon and Flipkart. But not before disclosing that he is an investor in Hornback.

“Took my very own HORNBACK X1 for a spin around the office compound! (Full disclosure: I have invested in their startup.) Hornback is available on Amazon as well as on Flipkart," he added.

Hornback is a consumer products company in the business of providing intelligent mobility solutions, as per their bio on X. The start-up was appreciative of Mahindra's endorsement, adding that the billionaire's “inputs have been truly of tremendous value".