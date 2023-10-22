This foldable e-bike has Anand Mahindra excited… why? A look at the Hornback X1
Seemingly happy with the product, Anand Mahindra informed his followers on X that the new e-bike is available for purchase on Amazon and Flipkart. But not before disclosing that he is an investor in Hornback.
Anand Mahindra, the Chairperson of Mahindra & Mahindra, took to social media site X, formerly known as Twitter, to share the product of a new start-up he has invested in.
Mahindra's post saw a host of reactions from followers on the plantform. Also among the quotes was Dharmendra Pradhan, Minister of Education and Minister of Skill Development & Entrepreneurship, Government of India.
Also Read: Watch | Anand Mahindra shares video of Kalu Waterfall in Maharashtra says ‘water falls upwards!’
“Thumbs Up to the IIT Bombay alumni for this pioneering sustainable mobility solution. India’s human capital are unfolding new possibilities for a better future and rewriting the rules of the game," Pradhan wrote on X.
He added: “Appreciate Anand Mahindra’s encouragement and investment into Hornback bike. Such industry-academia linkages are a step towards unleashing the full potential of the spirit of enterprise of India’s talented youth."
"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!