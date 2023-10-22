This foldable e-bike has Anand Mahindra excited… why? A look at the Hornback X1

Seemingly happy with the product, Anand Mahindra informed his followers on X that the new e-bike is available for purchase on Amazon and Flipkart. But not before disclosing that he is an investor in Hornback.

Anand Mahindra, the Chairperson of Mahindra & Mahindra, took to social media site X, formerly known as Twitter, to share the product of a new start-up he has invested in. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“A bunch of IIT Bombay guys have made us proud again. They’ve created the first foldable diamond frame e-bike with full-size wheels in the world. That makes the bike not only 35% more efficient than other foldable bikes but it makes the bike stable at higher than medium speed. And it’s the only bike that doesn’t have to be lifted after folding," Mahindra posted.

Seemingly happy with the product, Mahindra informed his followers that the new e-bike is available for purchase on Amazon and Flipkart. But not before disclosing that he is an investor in Hornback.

“Took my very own HORNBACK X1 for a spin around the office compound! (Full disclosure: I have invested in their startup.) Hornback is available on Amazon as well as on Flipkart," he added.

Hornback is a consumer products company in the business of providing intelligent mobility solutions, as per their bio on X. The start-up was appreciative of Mahindra's endorsement, adding that the billionaire's “inputs have been truly of tremendous value". {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Mahindra's post saw a host of reactions from followers on the plantform. Also among the quotes was Dharmendra Pradhan, Minister of Education and Minister of Skill Development & Entrepreneurship, Government of India.

“Thumbs Up to the IIT Bombay alumni for this pioneering sustainable mobility solution. India’s human capital are unfolding new possibilities for a better future and rewriting the rules of the game," Pradhan wrote on X. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

He added: “Appreciate Anand Mahindra’s encouragement and investment into Hornback bike. Such industry-academia linkages are a step towards unleashing the full potential of the spirit of enterprise of India’s talented youth."

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!