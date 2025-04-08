This four-year-old Tamil Nadu maths prodigy solves complicated problems in seconds | Watch video

A video of a four-year-old girl solving complicated math problems went viral on social media on Monday. Siyah, a math prodigy from Tamil Nadu's Dindigul district, left everyone astonished with her remarkable abilities.

At just 3 years of age, Siyah had mastered addition, subtraction, multiplication, and even division, a NDTV report said. Her father said that Siah's passion for mathematics began early, nurtured with dedication and care by her mother, who played a key role in her learning journey, the report added.

Born on July 30, 2020, Siyah has entered the India Book of Records (IBR) and awarded the ‘IBR Achiever’ award for mentally solving 59 sums (upto 10 terms). She provided the answers orally in 15 minutes and 33 seconds, using the Abacus technique, at the age of 4 years and 7 months, as confirmed on March 12, 2025.

14-year-old Indian human calculator Earlier in February this year, hailing from Maharashtra, 14-year-old Aaryan Shukla made history by breaking six Guinness World Records in a single day during a mental math competition in Dubai.

Aaryan's mother shared with Guinness World Records, "At the age of 8, we went for an international competition, and he won medals and trophies, which were great achievements." She also added, “At present, he is one of the founding board members of the Global Mental Calculators Association (GMCA).”

Shukla set multiple Guinness World Records in a single day:

1. Fastest time to mentally add 100 four-digit numbers – 30.9 seconds.

2. Fastest time to mentally add 200 four-digit numbers – 1 minute 9.68 seconds.

3. Fastest time to mentally add 50 five-digit numbers – 18.71 seconds.

4. Fastest time to mentally divide a 20-digit number by a ten-digit number (set of ten) – 5 minutes 42 seconds.

5. Fastest time to mentally multiply two five-digit numbers (set of ten) – 51.69 seconds.

6. Fastest time to mentally multiply two eight-digit numbers (set of ten) – 2 minutes 35.41 seconds.