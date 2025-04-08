This four-year-old Tamil Nadu maths prodigy solves complicated problems in seconds | Watch video

Mahindra Group chairperson Anand Mahindra also praised the math prodigy and said, “14-year-old Aaryan Shukla from India, last month broke the world record for the Fastest time to mentally add 100 four-digit numbers - 30.9 sec. Leaves you dazed & bewildered. Congratulations Aaryan! I’ve seen some videos before of kids using this technique where the hands are used, in some way, to aid calculation.”