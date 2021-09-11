A startup in Gujarat's Ahmedabad is converting the waste of crops into fabrics through circular technology.

The founder of startup AltMat, Shikha Shah told ANI news agency that why she chose to make fabrics from agricultural wastes.

Shah said humans use 11 million tonnes of fibres, such as polyester, cotton, and man-made cellulose for making clothes. She said that "Polyester is plastic and a source of microplastic which is hazardous to environment and health".

View Full Image Agricultural residue

View Full Image AltMat startup's fabric sample

"The man-made cellulose, that includes rayon, causes deforestation and chemical processing is also harmful to the environment," she added.

Shah claimed that material made by her company is environment-friendly and solves the problem of disposal of agricultural waste.

She told the news agency, "There are certain types of biomass that work well with our proprietary technology. We source this biomass globally and we pay for it. This also creates an extra source of income for the farmers. So, holistically it is sustainable and geared towards a healthy environment".

Further, the company's founder stated that the fabric costs almost the same as linen and has a luxurious and natural touch. "It is skin-friendly, has anti-bacterial properties, and can fight sweat," she added.

Shah further said that their company that started at a pilot scale is now moving towards commercial scale with the set up of a factory.

(With ANI inputs)

