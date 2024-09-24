‘This has been fruitful’: PM Modi heads back to India, shares highlights from US visit

After concluding his three-day visit to the United States, Prime Minister Narendra Modi left for home on night (US time).

Taking to microblogging platform X (formerly known as Twitter) PM Modi shared the highlights of his US visit “This has been a fruitful USA visit, covering diverse programmes and focusing on a series of subjects aimed at making our planet better,” PM Modi posted.

Before concluding the US visit, the Indian prime minister attended the Quad Leaders' meeting, attended the Indian diaspora community event and addressed the 'Summit of the Future' at the UN General Assembly.

After arriving in the US on Friday, Prime Minister Modi attended the Quad Leaders’ meeting in Wilmington, Delaware. The Quad Leaders’ meeting was hosted by US President Joe Biden. The meeting was attended by Prime Minister Modi,Japanises Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese.

The Indian Prime Minister also held bilateral meetings with Australia and Japanises prime ministers on the sidelines of the Quad summit. US President Joe Biden also hosted the Indian Prime Minister for a bilateral meeting in his home.

Aftee Wilmington (Delaware), Prime Minister reached New York to addressed a mega gathering of Indian-Americans at the Nassau Coliseum. Terming India as a "land of opportunities", Prime Minister Modi told the gathering that he has set very ambitious goals for the country during his third term. The prime minister said "India's priority is not to increase its pressure in the world but to increase its impact. 'Hum aaag ki tarah jalaane waale nahin, Suraj ki kiran ki tarah roshani dene waale hain'. We don't want our supremacy in the world, but to increase cooperation in the prosperity of the world.

Later, Prime Minister Modi participated in a ‘fruitful’ roundtable with the CEOs of leading American tech companies where he emphasised India’s growth prospects and discussed initiatives to foster bilateral collaborations across various sectors.

On Day 3 and last day of his US visit, PM Modi addressed the ‘Summit of the Future’ at United Nations Headquarters in New York. Addressing the world leaders at UNGN, PM Modi said, “Success of humanity lies in our collective strength, not in the battlefield. For global peace and development, reforms in global institutions are important. Reform is the key to relevance.”