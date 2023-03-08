THIS hilarious goof-up by a cake shop in Pakistan has left internet in splits

THIS hilarious goof-up by a cake shop in Pakistan has left internet in splits2 min read . 07:30 AM IST
- A Twitter user named Javaid Shami on 7 March shared hilarious image of a cake that he ordered online from a cake shop.
In the world of online orders and deliveries, putting forth a proper communication is very important. Sometimes given instructions can be taken too seriously and put in some hilarious way.
In the world of online orders and deliveries, putting forth a proper communication is very important. Sometimes given instructions can be taken too seriously and put in some hilarious way.
A Twitter user named Javaid Shami on 7 March shared hilarious image of a cake that he ordered online from a cake shop. As he wanted change, he had placed the order and asked the seller to "Bring Change of 2000." However, the cake shop instead of sending the change, got the instruction literally printed on his cake.
A Twitter user named Javaid Shami on 7 March shared hilarious image of a cake that he ordered online from a cake shop. As he wanted change, he had placed the order and asked the seller to "Bring Change of 2000." However, the cake shop instead of sending the change, got the instruction literally printed on his cake.
The user said that he had ordered his cake from Layers. Layers is a renowned decadent and premium crafted confections in Pakistan. While this mistake was harmless and would have made no difference to the cake's taste, the issue has led to a good laugh on social media.
The user said that he had ordered his cake from Layers. Layers is a renowned decadent and premium crafted confections in Pakistan. While this mistake was harmless and would have made no difference to the cake's taste, the issue has led to a good laugh on social media.
Sharing the image of the cake, Shami wrote, “Having ordered a cake from Layer's I requested they send change for 2000/- (conversation was in Urdu). This is what was delivered!"
Sharing the image of the cake, Shami wrote, “Having ordered a cake from Layer's I requested they send change for 2000/- (conversation was in Urdu). This is what was delivered!"
The tweet became viral on social media and got over 180000 views 2,799 likes and 390 retweets. Many users commented on his post while some also shared their own experience.
The tweet became viral on social media and got over 180000 views 2,799 likes and 390 retweets. Many users commented on his post while some also shared their own experience.
One user wrote, “Haha did you get the change" to which Shami replied "No" Another user wrote, “Similarly “ we love Pakistan “ was written on a cake as “ wheel of Pakistan."
One user wrote, “Haha did you get the change" to which Shami replied "No" Another user wrote, “Similarly “ we love Pakistan “ was written on a cake as “ wheel of Pakistan."
Some other user wrote, “I am just glad they frosted your cake. Whenever I order mine, they tell me the frosting person is on leave." “This is hilarious... I didn't even get a "happy birthday" written despite having told them to do so," some other wrote.
Some other user wrote, “I am just glad they frosted your cake. Whenever I order mine, they tell me the frosting person is on leave." “This is hilarious... I didn't even get a "happy birthday" written despite having told them to do so," some other wrote.
One user wrote, “Was there a typo (icing-o) on their part? (change of 2000 / change for 2000)" Another user wrote, “Misinterpretation, well executed" One wrote, “we don't have a 2000 denomination bill you should have asked for 1000 Ka khulla.."
One user wrote, “Was there a typo (icing-o) on their part? (change of 2000 / change for 2000)" Another user wrote, “Misinterpretation, well executed" One wrote, “we don't have a 2000 denomination bill you should have asked for 1000 Ka khulla.."
Last year, a similar incident happened in India, when a customer from Nagpur had placed an order for a cake on food delivery app Swiggy. The man had tweeted that he had asked the online food delivery service to mention whether the cake contained eggs or not. However, instead of mentioning it in the order details, someone wrote, “contain egg", on the cake itself.
Last year, a similar incident happened in India, when a customer from Nagpur had placed an order for a cake on food delivery app Swiggy. The man had tweeted that he had asked the online food delivery service to mention whether the cake contained eggs or not. However, instead of mentioning it in the order details, someone wrote, “contain egg", on the cake itself.
Swiggy appologised to the customer and said said that the restaurant partner “failed to understand" his instructions. “Allow us to take a closer look, please share the order ID for further assistance," it added.
Swiggy appologised to the customer and said said that the restaurant partner “failed to understand" his instructions. “Allow us to take a closer look, please share the order ID for further assistance," it added.