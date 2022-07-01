This holiday destination in India makes face masks mandatory as Covid resurges

Covid-19 updates: India added 17,070 new Covid infections and 23 death due to respiratory disease on Friday
Central government has also ordered states and union territories to ensure a random RT-PCR screening of about 2% of passengers in each incoming flight
As Covid cases resurge in the country, the Leh district administration has made face masks mandatory for tourists as well as locals. As per an order issued by District Magistrate Shrikant Balasaheb Suse on Thursday, the wearing of facemasks is mandatory for the people in public places in Leh to contain the spread of the coronavirus.
In case of violation of the order, the person will be fined ₹500.
Ladakh has reported 22 fresh cases of coronavirus, thereby increasing the infection tally to 28,411, while 11 patients were cured and discharged from the hospital on Thursday, officials said.
The number of active Covid cases has gone up to 78 in Ladakh -- 77 in Leh and one in Kargil.
Separately, Odisha's capital Bhubaneshwar has also made face masks mandatory due to the same reason. The Covid-19 virus infected 155 people, including 16 children on Thursday. Odisha now has 729 active cases, while 12,79,849 people have recovered from the disease so far. The death toll remained at 9,126.
In the past few weeks, India has continued to witness a rise in its Covid-19 cases. India added 17,070 new Covid infections and 23 death due to respiratory disease on Friday.
The 23 new fatalities include 15 from Kerala, three from Maharashtra, and one each from Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Rajasthan, and West Bengal.
The active cases comprise 0.25 % of the total infections, while the national Covid-19 recovery rate was 98.55 %, the ministry said.
The daily positivity rate was recorded at 3.40 % while the weekly positivity rate was 3.59 %, according to the ministry.
Separately, the Central government has also ordered states and union territories to ensure a random RT-PCR screening of about 2% of passengers in each incoming flight, and send all positive specimens for genomic sequencing.
According to officials in Ladakh, as many as 1,687 passengers were screened at the Leh airport, while 729 passengers, including drivers and helpers of trucks and light motor vehicles, were screened at Khaltse, and 263 were screened at Upshi check post on a highway
Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan has asked states and UTs to implement the revised strategy which focuses on early detection and timely management of suspected and confirmed cases, and the containment of outbreaks of new coronavirus variants.
He also said all healthcare facilities should report Influenza-Like Illness (ILI) cases, and mentioned that the District Surveillance Officer (DSO) will be responsible to analyse the data.
5% of ILI cases shall be tested through RT-PCR, he said.
Health facilities should ensure monitoring of Severe Acute Respiratory Illness (SARI) cases in all district hospitals and selected tertiary hospitals and undertake their RT-PCR test for Covid, he said.
